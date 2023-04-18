GHENT, WV (WVNS)– This is an easy 20-minute recipe for West Virginia’s favorite dinner or snack: the pepperoni roll!

Kasey Schwartz, from allthingsmamma.com, has created an easy and very quick recipe for homemade pepperoni rolls, a food staple that is loved all through the Mountain State. The real question is: “How do I make this delicious food?”

Turns out it’s as easy as buying premade pizza dough, roll it out, cut, and add the pepperoni and cheese.

Pepperoni Roll

Ingredients:

Pillsbury Pizza Dough

Pepperoni

String Cheese (preferably mozzarella)

Instructions:

Preheat – preheat your oven to 450 degrees Spread and Cut Dough – spread the dough onto a cutting board and cut the dough into ten rectangles Add Pepperoni and Cheese – Place four pepperoni slices on each triangle then add a cheese stick Roll – Roll the dough to cover the cheese stick, then pinch the seams close Melt Butter – Melt the butter and stir in parmesan cheese Top with Butter Mixture – Brush your rolls with the butter mixture Bake – bake for ten to twelve minutes until brown

After all of this, you can finally enjoy your very own West Virginia pepperoni roll quick, fast, and in a hurry!