DAVIS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The more than quarter-mile sled run in Tucker County is set to open just in time for Christmas.

The Blackwater Falls State Park Sled Run is the longest on the East Coast and takes the most tiring part of sledding—walking back up the hill—out of the picture. Alongside a perfectly groomed hill of snow that is ideal for sledding is the “Magic Carpet,” a conveyor belt that sledders can ride back to the top of the hill.

This year, the sled run open on Saturday, Dec. 23, weather permitting. It will be open Thursday through Sunday until March 3, although some holiday weekends might have adjusted days.

Tickets are available for two-hour sessions and can be purchased in advance online or by phone. Thursday tickets are $28, and weekend day tickets are $33, according to the West Virginia State Parks website.

The park system warns that riders should make sure they dress appropriately for the cold weather and arrive 20 minutes before their scheduled start time for a safety briefing.

For more information and to see a time lapse video of the ride, click here.