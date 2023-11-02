BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The City of Beckley is the home of this year’s West Virginia State High School Soccer tournament. This event is hosting multiple teams and families on November 2nd and November 4th.

This year, a built-in “free day” was placed between the semi-finals and finals. Dan Comer, the Assistant Executive Director for the Southern States Athletic Conference, said that with so many schools and families coming through the area, the economic impact should be positive.

“We’ve got schools from all over the state, so we are bringing in a lot of funds here. It’s a beautiful setting,” said Comer.

This is the 20th year the WVSHSS Tournament has visited Beckley. Each year, families fill hotels and eat at their new favorite local eateries.

“There’s a financial impact that impacts the Beckley area. In regard to hotels and eateries. It’s a big week here.”

The tournament kicked off on November 2nd for the semi-final rounds. The finals will be hosted on Saturday, November 4th.