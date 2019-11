MATOAKA, WV (WVNS) — Firefighters responded to an early morning fire in Mercer County.

Dispatchers said the call came in just after 2a.m. Monday, November 25, 2019, for a fire on Charity Lane in Matoaka.

It’s unclear at this time if there were any injuries. Bluestone, Matoaka, and Montcalm Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene along with Princeton Rescue Squad.

The scene has since been cleared.