Emergency management conducts active-shooter response training for Barbour County Schools

PHILIPPI, W.V. (WVNS) – One way that West Virginia’s Emergency Management Division works to build more resilient communities is by providing high-quality training and educational opportunities to emergency management professionals and community members.

On Feb. 7, EMD Liaisons Shawn Dunbrack and Sandy Green conducted the Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) training for 242 staff and faculty of Barbour County Schools. The two hour training was held at Philip Barbour High School in Philippi.

The CRASE training was coordinated by Barbour County OEM Director Corey Brandon and 911 Director Dylan Harper. The training launches a continuing series of active threat exercises set to provide school staff with strategies and guidance to help devise a plan of action if there were to be a real active shooter present.