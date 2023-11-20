GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to get together and have a home-cooked meal, and it’s an even better time when it’s not your kitchen!

The following West Virginia State Parks will be opening their doors and hearts to families all across the Mountain State as they prepare their kitchens to cook some amazing meals this Thanksgiving.

Stonewall Resort State Park

The Stonewall Resort is a secluded retreat amassed with rolling hills, right off of I-79. With Adirondack-style lodges, cottages, campgrounds, boating and golfing, tenants are sure to have a great time. Check out their Thanksgiving dinners from 11a.m.-4p.m. at Lightburns or 11a.m.-7p.m. at Stillwaters.

Hawks Nest State Park

270 acres sprawled out in the heart of West Virginia’s whitewater rafting country, Hawks Nest State Park is an amazing destination with a bird’s eye view of the New River National Park and Reserve. Enjoy your Thanksgiving here as the park offers a traditional turkey meal with all the fixings from 12p.m.-5p.m. Thanksgiving Day.

Cacapon Resort State Park

Located in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle, Cacapon Resort State Park is a +6,000 acre year-round destination. Nature lovers and history buffs will find plenty to engage in as the park is nestled near the historic town of Berkeley Springs and Harpers Ferry National Historical Park. Enjoy a Thanksgiving meal with a premium buffet style dinner at the Cacapon Resort State Park.

Chief Logan State Park

Chief Logan State Park is one of West Virginia’s most visited State Parks and features more than 4,000 acres with lodging, campgrounds, hiking trails and various outdoor activities. Chief Logan State Park is also known for its “Christmas in the Park” holiday attraction, a sea of lights and holiday displays to view while driving through the park. Enjoy an amazing ham and turkey Thanksgiving meal at Chief Logan State park.

Cass Scenic Railroad State Park

An 11-mile long heritage railroad with authentic company towns awaits those looking to take a step back in time when locomotives ran the country. Cass Scenic Railroad State Park features an original lumbering town filled with rich history and all the sights and sounds of what the area looked like back in its prime. Enjoy a Thanksgiving buffet from 11a.m. to 8p.m. at the Last Run Restaurant.