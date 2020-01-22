Every kid counts in WV: how census information can influence policies

Princeton, WV (WVNS) — Local leaders and community members discuss the importance of counting kids in the 2020 census. It was part of the West Virginia Kids Count training on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 in Mercer County.

Tricia Kingery, Executive director of WV Kids Count, said ensuring each child in the mountain state is counted in the 2020 census will influence how much funding communities receive over the next 10 years for schools, child care, and other programs.

“Every kid counts in West Virginia and unless folks trust and participate in the census, our kids wont be counted, and what is at risk is billions of dollars in funding that supports what our children need,” Kingery said.

Funding for programs like Head Start, for example. West Virginia Kids Count compiles that data to help policy makers understand and address the needs of children in our state. On Wednesday, Kingery helped train local child service professionals with their annual data book.

“We’re training folks on where the data comes from and how to use it to help kids,” said Kingery.

The data addresses child well-being indicators in four domains: health, education, family and community, and economic well-being. Their new website www.wvkidscount.org makes it easier to get that information in the right hands.

Perry Blankenship, Project Aware facilitator for McDowell County schools, said they can use information, such as the percent of fourth graders in each county who are not reading proficient, to apply for grants for the school system.

“Using the information to help us focus in on the important areas reaching those at risk students first,” said Blankenship.

The data paints a picture of child well-being over time and across the Mountain State, so leaders can develop sound policies that benefit our children. However, that picture is not complete unless every child is counted.

The Kids Count training was made possible through a partnership with Community Connections.