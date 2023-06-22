SUTTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Bigfoot Museum has clarified some logistical details related to this weekend’s festival in Sutton.

Three blocks of Sutton will be shut down to cars for the festival, including three blocks of Main Street and one block of 3rd Street/North Hill Road and 4th Street.

Vendors will be set up on those roads, and businesses in the area, including the West Virginia Bigfoot Museum and Flatwoods Monster Museum, will be open. The main stage where music will be performed is at the Sutton Volunteer Fire Department, as shown on a map posted by the Bigfoot Museum. Bad Axe Bistro also announced that it will be running specials on food and ax throwing on Saturday for the festival.

Vendor parking is available along Riverview Drive, at the Post Office and along 5th Street. Visitors/festival attendees can park just across the river off S Stonewood Street, as the map shows.

Handicap parking will be available on the festival side of Riverview Drive at the intersection of 3rd Street, and a bathroom area with porta-potties and hand washing stations will be available in that same area just across 3rd Street, according to the map.

The event starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 24. A full schedule is available below.

9 – 9:30 a.m. — Opening Ceremony

9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. — Kids Corner Event

9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. — Petting zoo/pony rides

9:30 – 11:30 a.m. — Sutton Strumalongs

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. — Bigfoot Symposium ($5 admission)

11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. — Soda-Pop Gypsies

1 – 1:30 p.m. — Bigfoot calling contest

1:30 – 3 p.m. — Eric Atkinson

More details about the event can be found on the West Virginia Bigfoot Museum Facebook page.