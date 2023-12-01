CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Not sure what to get that friend or family member that has everything? How about the gift of a Mountain State adventure.

From outdoor adventures to indoor activities, not every gift has to just be stuff. Here are a few ideas for West Virginians/West Virginia lovers.

Adventure Gifts

NROCKS Via Ferrata – The longest via ferrata or “iron way” on the East Coast is in Pendleton County, West Virginia, and it’s an experience like no other. The iron rung climbing route gives you the adrenaline rush of rock climbing, but no climbing skills are required. NROCKS leads the approximately 3-5-hour tour where adventurers enjoy about three miles of hiking and one mile of climbing. Anyone who is at least 13 years old and able to physically do the climbing can adventure at NROCKS. Guided tours are available year-round and start cost $150 per person. Purchase tickets here.

Bridge Day – The one time a year when you can jump off the tallest bridge in West Virginia. The experience is coveted by adventurers around the world, and many travel from different states and counties for it. Although doing a solo jump requires years of experience, 16 spots are available for tandem jumpers. A tandem BASE jumping pass will run about $1,650 and must be booked far in advance, so it’s definitely a gift for someone who has pretty much everything else. For more information, visit the Tandem BASE website or call 208-546-9873.

Lifetime License – For a the child in your life that doesn’t need any more toys, consider a lifetime West Virginia hunting or fishing license that will let them enjoy the outdoors in West Virginia for years to come. Resident hunting and fishing lifetime licenses cost $805, but according to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, they are worth every penny. Anyone who plans to hunt and fish in West Virginia for more than 23 years would save money by buying a lifetime license instead of an annual $35 license. Licenses can be purchased on the WV Hunt website.

Indoor Ideas

Train Ride – There are multiple train rides you can take across West Virginia, and just in time for the holidays, there are also several Christmas and winter train rides being offered for limited time. Christmas at Cass is a 1.5-hour ride offered from the beginning to middle of December this year that includes visits from Santa and other holiday activities for $47. Other special events happening in 2023 include the 5-hour Greenbrier Express Winter Special which departs from Cass, and the 4-hour Elkins Winter Special which departs from Elkins, which each cost $81. Tickets are available on the Mountain Rail West Virginia website.

Mothman Brick Set – If you’re looking for something that can still be unwrapped, consider getting a brick set of West Virginia’s favorite cryptid. Mothman was first sighted in the 1950s and has a famous piece of West Virginia folklore. Although it’s not technically LEGO, the 390-piece Northwoods Bricks set offers a similar experience. 12 News reporter Sam Gorski even tested the set himself, along with several other Northwoods Bricks cryptid brick sets. The Mothman set costs $40 on Northwoods Bricks’ website, and if you use the code WBOY, you will get free shipping and a complimentary Snow Wasset set.

Salt Cave and Spa – If you’re looking for a more relaxing experience, in White Sulphur Springs, there is a spa on the side of the mountain made with 17,000 pounds of deep-mined Himalayan salt. The Salt Cave at the Pomona Spa offers a number of health benefits, according to the spa’s website, including reducing stress, improving respiratory health and boosting the immune system—plus it looks really cool. Also on site are a full service spa and café. Halotherapy, or salt therapy, sessions begin at $20, but there are also options for private sessions, cave yoga, and private “Salt & Sound” sessions for groups. If you’re really going for an all-in experience, “The Cave Escape” package includes pretty much everything the spa offers for $925.