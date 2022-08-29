LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – A rainy summer has kept allergies away longer than usual this year, but allergy season is once again upon us.

Plants are flowering and pollen is in the air, which for many of us means allergies are hitting hard this time of year.

Doctor Mina Botross with the Robert C. Byrd Clinic in Lewisburg tells us it’s important to take proper care of your home during this time of year.

“Vacuuming your house means less allergens are brought into your house. Make sure you change your filters, your HVAC filters for example. You can filter the allergens that way,” said Botross

“If you can avoid walking in open, grassy fields that would be an option as well. Change your linens. You can buy hypoallergenic linens as well,” Botross added.

You can also try over-the-counter allergy medication, but if that does not help, make an appointment with a primary care doctor or allergist for stronger medication.