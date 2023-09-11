FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – Fall is the peak season for tourists who come to enjoy the sights of West Virginia.

The leaves are beginning to turn and one National Park representative estimates that this year will be the busiest so far.

As the third most forested state in the United States, fall in West Virginia is very popular among tourists.

Dave Bieri, District Supervisor at New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, said that many travelers already called to ask about the fall foliage.

“Unfortunately you can never tell when the leaves will start changing. But October is usually the time when we see those leaves begin to change,” said Bieri.

Some fall festivities will begin later this month, including fall festivals, pumpkin picking, and Gauley Season.

For six weekends, beginning in September, visitors can experience the best whitewater the East Coast has to offer, right in wild, wonderful West Virginia.

“We’re also just starting into the Gauley Season, so that brings a lot of people out, especially on the weekends,” said Bieri.

In the fall, the gates are opened on Summersville Dam. This creates a flow on the Gauley River.

Visitors from the world over come to West Virginia, just to experience the whitewater rapids created by this release.

Fall is just around the corner and directors like Bieri are expecting the foliage and the visitors to be as lovely as ever.