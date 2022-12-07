GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and other law enforcement agencies have received multiple hoax threats about school shootings or other violent acts on campuses across the state on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

At this time several counties have reported threats including Barbour, Cabell, Harrison, Ohio, Kanawha, Marion, Mercer, Monongalia, Raleigh, Taylor, Wirt, and Wood.

“Each threat is taken seriously and thoroughly investigated. We are one hundred percent committed to continuing to ensure the health, safety and well-being of students and communities. We diligently work across departments and agencies to respond, monitor, and investigate these alleged threats.” Secretary of Homeland Security Jeff Sandy.

The West Virginia Fusion Center, under the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security, is coordinating response efforts at the state level.

All calls so far have been deemed not credible by the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security.