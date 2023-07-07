LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A local Hall of Fame has showcased and preserved talent since 1983.

Now, a famed pianist is awarded her own spot in the iconic hall.

Barbara Nissman held a love for the piano since she was a little girl. Her first piano teacher even told her mother that perhaps she should rethink her passion.

Nissman’s mother insisted that her daughter was very passionate about her craft and that she should continue.

Now, Nissman toured countless countries, showcasing her musical talent all over the world. As a resident of Lewisburg, Carnegie Hall has inducted her into the Musical Hall of Fame.

“When I found out I was going to be a part of West Virginia ‘Music Hall of Fame’, I was really touched that they asked me to join. As someone who was not born in West Virginia, as an adopted ‘West Virginian’ it meant to much to me,” said Nissman.

Barbara said if not for her persistence, she would not be where she is today. Nissman will be returning to Carnegie Hall again later this year.