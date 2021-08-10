Families with P-EBT questions are asked to contact hotline before September first

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — With all student benefits for the 2020-21 school year and summer 2021 having been issued, the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) is reaching out to help anyone with lingering concerns.

The WV Department of Education has set up P-EBT hotline at, (304) 756-5431, that parents can contact with any questions regarding benefits for their student. An email inbox has also been made available for contact. Parents can email their questions to wvpebt@k12.wv.us.

The Department of Education is asking parents to contact them with any issues no later than September 1, 2021.

For the latest information on P-EBT, please visit wvpebt.org.