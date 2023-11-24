UPDATE (3:49 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22): A family member has identified the teen hit and killed by a train early Wednesday morning.

The family member says Colton Priddy, 16, was the teen who died.

They have set up a GoFundMe to pay for funeral expenses. You can donate by clicking here.

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — A 16-year-old was hit and killed by a train early Wednesday morning, Chief Marc Gilbert tells 13 News.

St. Albans Chief Gilbert says this happened in the area of Oak Street just after midnight.

He says the teen was sitting on the tracks and did not get far enough away from the train when it came by. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, Gilbert says.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time. 13 News has reached out to Kanawha County Schools for comment. We will update this story when we hear from them.