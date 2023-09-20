CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you’re looking for pumpkins, corn and all things fall, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) has shared a list of places to visit over the next few months.
Although the list is still being updated, it has a range of farm destinations from all over the state. Farms in north central West Virginia are marked in bold.
If you’re looking for West Virginia-grown produce specifically, the WVDA recommends:
- Gritt’s Farm in Buffalo (Putnam County)
- Sickler Farm in Moatsville (Barbour County)
- CW Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch in Cass (Pocahontas County)
- Weese Farm in Fisher (Hardy County)
- Sunset Berry Farms & Produce in Alderson (Greenbrier and Monroe counties)
- Hanna Farmstead in Pickaway (Monroe County)
- Eric Freelands Farm in Wellsburg (Brooke County)
Other farms on the list were:
- Bumgarner Pumpkins in Letart (Mason County)
- Chandler Pumpkin Patch in Clendenin (Kanawha County)
- Cooper Family Farms in Milton (Cabell County)
- Stoll Farm in Milton (Cabell County)
- Orr’s Farm Market in Martinsburg (Berkeley County)
- Seeds of Grace Acres in Augusta (Hampshire County)
- Okes Family Farms in Beckley (Raleigh County)
- Sugar Run Pumpkin Patch in Ballard (Monroe County)
- Brookedale Farms in Fort Ashby (Mineral County)
- Cherry Brooke Farm in Mount Storm (Grant County)
- MJM Farms in Mullens (Wyoming County)
- Snyder Farms in Huttonsville (Randolph County)
- Old McDonald Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze in Inwood (Berkeley County)
- Cody’s Pumpkin Patch in New Cumberland (Hancock County)
- Town and Country Nursery in Kearneysville (Jefferson and Berkeley counties)
- Hollow Hills Farm in Lewisburg (Greenbrier County)
- Green Acres Farm in Rock Cave (Upshur County)
- The Pumpkin Patch in Spencer (Roane County)
- Butcher Family Farm in Washington (Wood County)
- The Patch at Norman Farms in Lost Creek (Harrison County)
- Poplar Island Pumpkin Patch in Fairmont (Marion County)
- Bostic Farm Pumpkin Patch in Exchange (Braxton County)
The WVDA is also still accepting information for more farms it can add to this list. To add a farm, contact agritourism@wvda.us, wvgrown@wvda.us or 304-558-2210.
For the most up-to-date list, make sure to follow the West Virginia Department of Agriculture on social media.