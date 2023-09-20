CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you’re looking for pumpkins, corn and all things fall, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) has shared a list of places to visit over the next few months.

Although the list is still being updated, it has a range of farm destinations from all over the state. Farms in north central West Virginia are marked in bold.

If you’re looking for West Virginia-grown produce specifically, the WVDA recommends:

  • Gritt’s Farm in Buffalo (Putnam County)
  • Sickler Farm in Moatsville (Barbour County)
  • CW Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch in Cass (Pocahontas County)
  • Weese Farm in Fisher (Hardy County)
  • Sunset Berry Farms & Produce in Alderson (Greenbrier and Monroe counties)
  • Hanna Farmstead in Pickaway (Monroe County)
  • Eric Freelands Farm in Wellsburg (Brooke County)

Other farms on the list were:

  • Bumgarner Pumpkins in Letart (Mason County)
  • Chandler Pumpkin Patch in Clendenin (Kanawha County)
  • Cooper Family Farms in Milton (Cabell County)
  • Stoll Farm in Milton (Cabell County)
  • Orr’s Farm Market in Martinsburg (Berkeley County)
  • Seeds of Grace Acres in Augusta (Hampshire County)
  • Okes Family Farms in Beckley (Raleigh County)
  • Sugar Run Pumpkin Patch in Ballard (Monroe County)
  • Brookedale Farms in Fort Ashby (Mineral County)
  • Cherry Brooke Farm in Mount Storm (Grant County)
  • MJM Farms in Mullens (Wyoming County)
  • Snyder Farms in Huttonsville (Randolph County)
  • Old McDonald Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze in Inwood (Berkeley County)
  • Cody’s Pumpkin Patch in New Cumberland (Hancock County)
  • Town and Country Nursery in Kearneysville (Jefferson and Berkeley counties)
  • Hollow Hills Farm in Lewisburg (Greenbrier County)
  • Green Acres Farm in Rock Cave (Upshur County)
  • The Pumpkin Patch in Spencer (Roane County)
  • Butcher Family Farm in Washington (Wood County)
  • The Patch at Norman Farms in Lost Creek (Harrison County)
  • Poplar Island Pumpkin Patch in Fairmont (Marion County)
  • Bostic Farm Pumpkin Patch in Exchange (Braxton County)

The WVDA is also still accepting information for more farms it can add to this list. To add a farm, contact agritourism@wvda.us, wvgrown@wvda.us or 304-558-2210.

For the most up-to-date list, make sure to follow the West Virginia Department of Agriculture on social media.