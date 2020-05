BLUEWELL, WV (WVNS) — A man is killed in a motorcycle accident on Sunday, May 24, 2020. State Troopers said it happened around 6 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. Route 52 and Lorton Lick Road (CR 71).

According to investigators, Patrick Peavy lost control of his motorcycle and hit a guardrail. He was thrown from the bike and killed. Troopers said Mr. Peavy was wearing a helmet.

Cpl. J.R. Tupper is the lead investigator in the case. He said there were no other people involved in the accident.