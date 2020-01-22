Fayette County Commission adopts Second Amendment Sanctuary, medical cannabis resolutions

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Fayette County Commissioners approved two resolutions during a special meeting.

Following discussion, commissioners voted to declare Fayette County as a Second Amendment Sanctuary on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. The move follows the Fort Gay community in Wayne County making a similar declaration last week.

At the same meeting, Fayette County Commission adopted a resolution to allow medical cannabis operations within the county. Fayette County joins Raleigh County in supporting medical cannabis organizations within their jurisdiction while abiding by West Virginia state code.

Commissioners will send a letter of support to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, saying they welcome medical cannabis companies to open up a business in Fayette County.

