Fayette County man arrested for drugs, trying to run away from deputies

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County man is in jail after trying to run away from deputies.

Deputies pulled over a vehicle in Oak Hill for a traffic stop on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2020. They discovered the driver’s license was revoked due to a previous DUI.

After searching the vehicle, deputies found heroin and a powder substance believed to be cocaine. The driver, identified as Cedrick Lovelle Gray Jr, 26, of Oak Hill, tried to run away, but was later arrested.

Gray was charged with one count of Fleeing an Officer, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, one count of Obstructing an Officer, and one count of Driving While License Revoked Due to DUI. He is in the Southern Regional Jail.

