Adventures on the Gorge hosts 2nd Annual Brewgrass Reunion Craft Beer Festival

The sun came out right in time to kick off a local craft brew festival in Fayette County.

Adventures on the Gorge celebrated the anniversary of white water rafting in West Virginia by hosting their 2nd annual  Brewgrass Reunion. Guests paid one price to drink bottomless samples of beer and ciders made fresh by 24 local breweries. Sierra Nevada, Big Timber Brewing, Mountain State Brewing Company, Weathered Ground Brewery and many more were there to share their special flavors in the Biergarten.

Media Manager Jay Young said local bands performing classic Appalachian Bluegrass music were just an addition to the party.

“There’s 80 flavors of beer back here so this is the place to be,” Young said. “There’s nothing better going on right now then brewgrass reunion 2019.”

Adventures on the Gorge will also host an Alp Horn concert free of charge tomorrow at 2:00 p.m.

