FATETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The annual Community Thanksgiving Meal in Fayette County is returning.

Preparations are well underway for the 2023 Community Thanksgiving Meal. It marks the 21st annual meal.

The meal includes turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce, a roll and a dessert.

Meals will be available for pickup from 10 A.M. until 12:30 P.M. on Thanksgiving Day. All meals must be requested no later than October 31st, 2023. Meals can be requested by email or by calling 681-410-0053.

If you call, you are asked to leave a message with name, phone number, number of meals requested, and the pickup location you’re requesting.

Pickup locations include: