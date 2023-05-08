FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — On Monday, May 15, 2023 at 12:00 P.M., the F.O.P. Lodge #118 will be hosting their annual Police Memorial Service.

This event will take place in front of the Fayette County Courthouse. If there is bad weather, the event will be moved to the Fayette County Memorial building.

There will be a reception held by the F.O.P. Lodge #118 and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department along with the help of several other agencies on the courthouse lawn following the ceremony.

The hope is that many people will attend to show their support and respect for those who have fallen in the line of duty.