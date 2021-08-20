Ansted man convicted of attempted murder, other violent felonies

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — According to Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney, Timothy R. Maichle, 53, of Ansted, was convicted of multiple violent felonies following a two-day jury trial.

On September 9, 2020, police responded to the Hawk’s Nest State Park overlook in the Ansted area following calls of a female victim who had been hit by a car. Further investigation revealed a prior argument while travelling on Route 60 caused Maichle to slow down to let the woman out of the car. As the victim prepared to get out, Maichle quickly accelerated and pushed her out of the car while moving at approximately 35 mile per hour.

The victim suffered several severe injuries from head trauma, including multiple skull fractures, to two broken legs.

Timothy Maichle was found guilty on one count of attempted second-degree murder, one count of malicious assault, and one count of third offense domestic battery, all felony crimes. He will be sentenced on October 4, 2021 at 10:30 a.m.

According to police, following the verdict the Court was informed that the State intends to seek repeat offender enhancements at Maichle’s sentencing as he was previously convicted of felony domestic battery in 2016, and a misdemeanor domestic battery in 1997, with another in 2011.