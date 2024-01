FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WNVS) — Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., the Prosecuting Attorney for Fayette County said that he plans on running again for the same position in the upcoming 2024 election.

Ciliberti, Jr. said that he is a good fit for this position since he has served the citizens of Fayette County for over three years as Prosecuting Attorney and wants to continue to extend his services and accomplishments to the community.

