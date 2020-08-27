Ben Salango kicks off campaign tour in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Democratic Candidate for Governor, Ben Salango, is making several stops in counties across the Mountain State to campaign.

It is all part of his ‘Driving West Virginia Forward’ Tour. Born and raised in Raleigh County, Salango kicked things off in Beckley on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at the United Mine Workers of America office. He then stopped in Oak Hill, Charleston, Sutton and Wheeling.

“My campaign is all about public service not self service. We need a governor who’s actually going to be a true leader and a public leader, and move West Virginia forward,” Salango told 59 News. “We have a lot of issues in addition to COVID-19. We can’t just focus on one thing or the other, we need someone who’s gonna focus on West Virginia and all their problems.”

Democratic elected officials from each county gave small speeches at the stops to back Salango’s campaign. Salango and his team will be on the road for five days, take a break, and then start a second leg of the bus tour.