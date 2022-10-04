VICTOR, WV (WVNS) – We’re just a few weekends away from a famous tradition in the Mountain State: Bridge Day.

On October 15, 2022, the event will kick off on the New River Gorge Bridge and preparations are in full swing. This will mark the first Bridge Day to be held in three years because of Covid-related restrictions.

Vendor registration is full, but there are some base spots left if anyone happens to be interested in participating.

Executive Assistant of the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce, Tim Naylor says this year is filled with new opportunities.