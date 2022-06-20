LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – Members of Fayette County Law Enforcement Participated in a K-9 Demo today.

Today, Deputy First Class Fox, and K-9 Waeylin participated in a K-9 Demo at Camp Hope in Oak Hill. Camp Hope is a faith based day camp that serves all children in Fayette County. Each participant is awarded with a school backpack full of supplies and a pair of shoes when exiting the camp.





Also in attendance at the camp was Patrolman First Class Pauley with the Oak Hill Police Department and his K-9 Petro.

“It’s always great to be involved in community projects like this and be a positive impact on our youth” Sheriff Mike Fridley

For more information about Camp Hope, contact Mike Bone with the Warm Hands for Warm Hearts Center.