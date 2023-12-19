OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Until, Monday, January 8, 2024 at 4:30 P.M., the City of Oak Hill will be taking letters of interest for the vacant Ward 1 council seat.

Former Counselor for Ward 1, Christa Hodges, resigned from the position 2 years ago. The purpose of the letters or resumes is for the public to pick a candidate based on their credentials and abilities. Sometimes candidates can be interviewed as well.

These letters of interest can be brought to the City Manager at City Hall at 100 Kelly Avenue. They can also be mailed to City Manager at P.O. Box 1245, Oak Hill, WV 25901.

“There’s a good group of people we get to work with in the house,” said Damita Johnson, City Manager for the City of Oak Hill. “It’s a chance to represent the community and make a difference.”

Open nominations will also be present.