MONTGOMERY, WV (WVNS) — According to the Montgomery Fire Department, Route 61 will be shut down for an extended period of time this morning.

The closure is due to a coal truck rollover just outside of Montgomery. Current traffic on Route 61 is being slowly moved around the accident by both the Smithers and Armstrong Creek Units.

Drivers are asked to avoid taking Route 61 for the time being.

Stick with 59News for updates on the road closure.