Couple from Indiana facing charges in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — An Indiana couple is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop in Fayette County.

Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department pulled over a vehicle on U.S. Route 60, in Hico, near the area of Stringtown Road. During the stop, Matthew Spivey threw a package of suspected fentanyl into the bushes, keeping deputies from finding it. Further search revealed multiple packages of buprenophrine/naloxone.

Both Spivey and the driver, Amanda Vanhussen were arrested based on the results of the search. During the arrest, Vanhussen battered one of the deputies.

Amanda Vanhussen, of Indianapolis, is charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Obstructing, Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. Matthew Spivey, also of Indianapolis, is charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, Obstructing an Officer.

Because of an active protective order that Vanhussen has against Spivey, he is also being charged with Violation of a Protective Order.

Both Spivey and Vanhussen now await court proceedings.