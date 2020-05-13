COVID-19 outbreak at Montgomery General Hospital leads to community-wide testing site

SMITERS, WV (WVNS) — Cars lined up on Greyhound Lane in Smithers Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Fayette County Health Department Administrator, Teri Harlan, said these people were being tested for COVID-19 after a recent spike in cases at Montgomery General Hospital.

“Because of the outbreak at Montgomery, we felt like it was important to focus our efforts here in this area and ramp up our testing here,” Harlan said.

Harlan said representatives from the county’s task force showed up to help ensure these people were properly tested. The tests were being offered to anyone who wanted one, and there were no barriers to being tested. As a result, an entire community showed up for the drive-thru testing, even Anne Cavalier, the mayor of Smithers.

“They had me roll down my window, they did the nasal swab. It took under ten seconds. It might have been a tiny bit uncomfortable, but it did not hurt. They were very professional, very well-experienced, and rolled my window back up and I was gone,” Smithers said.

Harlan said results should be in within the next 24 to 48 hours. She said even though the effort was made to be tested, people still need to be extremely careful right now. That means staying home if you feel sick, and if you go out, wear a mask and practice social distancing.

“We’re not out of the woods here yet. Our numbers have increased here in Fayette County, so even though the Governor is opening things back up, and we’re supporting that, but we want folks to know we’re not in a safe place yet, so we need to be very cautious,” Harlan said.