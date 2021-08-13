UPDATE: Fayette County nursing home experiences first Delta Variant death

UPDATE: FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Friday, August 13, 2021: One resident from the Hilltop Nursing Home in Fayette County passed away due to the Delta Variant.

WV State Health Officer, Ayne Amjad, M.D., confirmed the cause of death during Governor Jim Justice’s COVID-19 briefing on Friday morning. Amjad said this was concerning, considering all the residents within the facility have been fully vaccinated.

According to the DHHR’s website, there are 30 active cases among residents, with 15 active cases in staff members. To date, the facility has seen two deaths related to COVID-19.

Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 6:45 p.m. UPDATE: HILLTOP, WV (WVNS) — Employees of a local nursing home must get vaccinated after a recent outbreak of COVID-19. That is the word from managers with Hilltop Nursing Home in Fayette County.

Administrators are also bringing back a mask mandate for employees. This comes after 44 residents and staff tested positive for the virus last week. Dr. Anita Stewart with the Fayette County Health Department said many other health facilities in the county will also require vaccinations.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Hilltop Center Nursing Home in Fayette County reported an increase in COVID-19 cases, which in turn led to an outbreak.

Dr. Anita Stewart with the Fayette County Health Department said the outbreak was reported Monday, July 19, 2021. The Hilltop Center is working closely with the health department to get the situation under control.

“What we know is we are seeing an increased spread likely by the delta variant. We don’t have the genomic sequencing yet for these patients, but we have sent that off but the behavior of this outbreak seems to be Delta,” Stewart said.

Employees at the home confirmed 30 residents and 14 staff tested positive for the virus. West Virginia DHHR confirmed the outbreak.

“Continuing to follow strict infection control policies, making sure that everyone is wearing now that there is an active outbreak N95 masks. Really bringing the low threshold for testing,” Stewart continued.