FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – First responders rescued one woman after her vehicle went off the road and down a 185-foot hill in Fayette County.

According to a Facebook post from the Ansted Fire Department, the vehicle fell over the hill where it became trapped by a large tree that fell on the roof. Crews say they used the jaws of life and a rope rescue to bring the driver and vehicle back up the hill.

Fayette County dispatchers say the crash happened around noon Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, on Chestnutburg Road in the community of Ansted in Fayette County.

According to dispatchers, the driver was awake and conscious and stayed on the phone with dispatchers during the ordeal. The woman’s injuries are unknown at this time.

The Ansted Fire Department, Fayette County Vertical Rescue Team, Jan Care, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department and Chad’s Wrecker all responded.