DANESE, WV (WVNS) — A couple is facing animal cruelty charges in Fayette County.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, Kenny Spade, 53, and Stacey Spade, 52, both of Danese, are charged with 15 counts each of animal cruelty and 1 count each of illegal dumping. Both are now awaiting further court proceedings.

Court documents stated that after multiple tips were received about suspected abandoned animals, deputies decided to execute a search warrant at the alleged property in Danese. When the deputies entered the home, they found 15 dogs both inside and outside the residence living in deplorable conditions, in which there was no food or water. The outside of the residence was also found to be in an unacceptable state.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through their Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.