FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– Summer vacations can be stressful, exhausting, and expensive, but they don’t have to be. The Stormtracker 59 team is here to help you plan your summer vacations with destinations right here in our very own backyard. Meteorologist Bradley Wells takes us to an often-overlooked gem nestled in Fayette County.

Glade Creek Grist Mill at Babcock State Park

With 38,850 miles of mountainous roads in West Virginia, there are certainly plenty of adventures to be had. There are also over 1.3 million acres of protected state park or federal lands open to the public. Many within driving distance of each other turning a day trip into a multi-day getaway opportunity. One park worth the scenic drive is Babcock State Park in Fayette County.

Visiting from Ohio, Joyce and Oren Berry enjoyed a return trip to the park 27 years after their first visit. The pair simply wanted to take a drive taking in several spots around the area.

“We had a picnic and we went to Hawks Nest and came here. So today we just decided we would take off and go somewhere and here’s where we are,” said Joyce Berry.

Joyce & Oden Berry visiting from Ohio

But tourists are not the only ones that find the beauty of Babcock State Park irresistible as KeRaun and his mother Catherine of Fayetteville find the park perfect for some quality time as a family. While Keraun spent time playing in the sand with his dinosaurs, he kept a watchful eye on his fishing pole asking his mom if he had a fish yet.

KeRaun Saunders playing and fishing

KeRaun’s mom Catherine Saunders said, “First of all, it’s convenient for me. It’s only 15 minutes from, well actually half an hour from my house so I can come multiple times in the week and spend time with my child.”

She added teaching him fishing at an early age is important to her and having a park so close to home means a lot to her.

Catherine Saunders – Visiting from Fayetteville

With 4,127 acres of land, Babcock hosts several trails through the park with, cliffs, waterfalls, and stunning views. Where one can easily get lost in nature.

Not to mention the must-see gem of the park, the Glade Creek Grist Mill. The fully functional replica mill is open for tours in the summer.

For those looking for a longer get-a-way than a day trip, cabins and camping are also available turning a day trip into a multi-stop travel vacation with the New River Gorge around the bend.

For a list of accommodations and upcoming events, reaching out to the gift shop and ranger office can give you insights into this gem of a forest, cabin rental information, summer boat rentals, and more.

By Phone: 304-438-3004

Online: https://wvstateparks.com/park/babcock-state-park/