Deputies brace for hectic Memorial Day Weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley said Memorial Day weekend is one of the busiest weekends for law enforcement.

He said they usually see a spike in traffic violations with all of the holiday travel, as well as people driving under the influence. Fridley said Fayette County will have extra deputies out patrolling for DUIs.

This year, deputies have to take extra precautions when pulling people over from out of state.

“Every officer is given PPE, their masks, their gloves, their goggles. We have a job to do, we never stopped doing our job when the virus hit,” said Fridley. “So if you’re out there and you are drinking and driving, your chances of getting pulled over and going to jail are pretty good during this time.”

Fridley anticipates a somewhat hectic weekend as businesses begin to reopen and some people are eager to be out and about.