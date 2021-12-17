Deputies: Child details possible sexual abuse to School Resource Officer, arrest made

ANSTED, WV (WVNS) — A man is charged with sexual abuse following an investigation in Fayette County.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley said the investigation began on October 18, 2021, into possible sexual abuse after a child detailed an encounter to a School Resource Officer.

On Friday, December 17, 2021, deputies executed a warrant related to the incident. Danny Nottingham, 58 of Ansted, is charged with Sexual Abuse and Sexual Abuse by a Parent, Guardian or Custodian.

Nottingham was taken to the Southern Regional Jail.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. 

