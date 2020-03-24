Fayette County changes meal delivery plan for students

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Administrators with Fayette County Public Schools announced changes to their plan to feed students. They released details about their new plan on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

In order to decrease contact with others, the last day for the current plan is Wednesday, March 25. That plan has meals delivered to bus stops.

Starting on Thursday, March 26, parents or guardians may pick up prepackaged multi-meals for their children from 10 a.m. to Noon. This will include five bagged breakfasts and five lunches for the entire week. The meals will be at one of six school locations:

Fayetteville PreK-8

Meadow Bridge Elementary (which includes Meadow Bridge High School students)

Midland Trail High School (which includes Ansted and Divide Elementary students)

New River Primary (which includes New River Intermediate students)

Oak Hill Middle (which includes Oak Hill High School students)

Valley PreK-8 (which includes Gauley Bridge Elementary students)

The multi-meal pick up will be available every Thursday of each week. The six distribution schools will have their own procedures for distributing the meals from their locations. The goal is to conduct the distribution in a safe and acceptable socially distanced manner.

Parents and guardians who have specific questions are encouraged to email your child’s principal or contact the Central Office.