Fayette County community members meet municipal election candidates

Fayette County

Those running in the upcoming Fayetteville Municipal election got a chance to talk to their community.

The Canyon Rim Rotary Club, along with Generation New River Gorge, hosted a “Meet the Candidate” event Tuesday evening at the Historic Fayette Theater in Fayetteville. Coordinator Kimberely Feazell stressed that people in town were not only encouraged to come out and see who they want to vote for, but to become educated voters.

“Voting is extremely important especially at the local level,” Faezell said. “It’s something everyone should do and see the importance in, and being educated on understanding where candidates stand on certain issues is extremely important.”

 They will hold another “meet the Candidates event” at six in the evening this Thursday at the Lewis Community Center in Oak Hill.

