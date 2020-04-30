Fayette County deputies searching for stolen vehicle

Fayette County

JODIE, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is on the lookout for a stolen vehicle.

Deputies received the call of in the Jodie area on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.  The vehicle is described as a blue 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee with West Virginia license plate SQ24251. It was last seen at the victim’s home at around 5:00 am.

The bike left behind by the suspect (Courtesy: Fayette County Sheriff’s Department)

The suspect left behind a blue mountain bike, which is pictured above.

If you have any information, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at (304) 574-4216.

