FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department has been given a huge amount of gifts for its ‘Giving Tree Project‘, thanks to the generosity of many citizens around the County.

Sheriff Mike Fridley says it is overwhelming how many people have donated holiday gifts to The Giving Tree project at the Sheriff’s Department. There are 24 people that fall under the Sheriff’s conservatorship supervision.

Every single one of these people will be receiving gifts provided by so many generous people in Fayette County.

There is actually a surplus of gifts due to the amount of people who gave gifts this year. The extra gifts will be delivered to various assisted living homes in and around Fayette County.

