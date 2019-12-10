Fayette County man arrested after allegedly breaking in, stealing items

Fayette County

GAULEY BRIDGE, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County man is in jail after allegedly breaking into a garage and stealing numerous items.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies received a report of breaking and entering on Main Street in Gauley Bridge on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Investigators found many items were stolen from inside a garage.

Two days later, a deputy and state trooper were attempting to find a wanted person in Gauley Bridge. While there, they found the stolen items from the Main Street property.

The wanted person was not found, but the suspect in the breaking and entering, 31-year-old Nicholas Farley of Gauley Bridge, was arrested. He is charged with Receiving/Transferring Stolen Property,  three counts of Breaking and Entering, and Grand Larceny.

Farley is in the Southern Regional Jail on a $75,000 bond.

