ANSTED, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County man was charged with Felony Destruction of Property after he allegedly destroyed a pickup truck and camper.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley told 59News that just after midnight on September 10, 2022, Deputies were called to Master Hill Road in Ansted. When they arrived they found a new pickup truck and a camper with dents in it. Deputies were able to speak to the callers who said a man, Ryan M. Hall, was acting erratic in their yard. According to the callers, when they told him to leave he destroyed their property and tried to attack them.

According to Sheriff Fridley, when Deputies made contact with Hall, he appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.

Ryan Hall was charged with Felony Destruction of Property and the misdemeanor offense of assault and trespassing. He is currently awaiting court proceedings at Southern Regional Jail.