OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County man was arrested on solicitation charges.

Sheriff Mike Fridley said 23-year-old John Paul Sheppard, of Oak Hill, was taken into custody for alleged child solicitation charges. A complaint was filed by the minor’s father, which prompted an investigation and eventually led to Sheppard’s arrest.

Sheppard is facing three counts of Soliciting of a Minor via Computer. He was taken to the Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment.