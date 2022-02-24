FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley reported a Sewell Mountain man is facing felony charges.

On February 15, 2022, deputies were called to a burglary in progress at a cabin on Loops Road. Tracks in the snow were leading away from the cabin, but no one was able to be found by deputies.

The following day, February 16, deputies received more details on the incident from the West Virginia State Troopers in Rainelle. According to WVSP, while they were investigating a separate burglary, a man admitted to the burglary on Loops Road.

Jason E. Zickafoose, 31 of Sewell Mountain, was charged with the felony crime of burglary and breaking and entering as well as the misdemeanor offense of destruction of property. Zickafoose was taken to Southern Regional Jail after he failed to post a $50,000 bond.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590.