FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A man from Page, WV is facing felony drug charges after a traffic stop stop led deputies to a home filled with drugs.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies pulled someone over on Legends Highway for a routine traffic violation. During the stop, deputies found a small amount of heroin and fentanyl. As the traffic stop went on, deputies were able to get an accurate description of where the drugs came from.

After a search warrant was obtained and carried out on a home on Logan Road in Page, WV, deputies discovered large amounts of heroin, meth, prescription pills, and marijuana. All of the drugs discovered were reportedly packaged for individual sale. Multiple guns were also found in the home where the homeowner, Jesse J Perry, 52, is a convicted felon.

Perry is is charged with four counts of felony Possession with Intent To Deliver, and three counts of Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm. He was taken to Southern Regional Jail where he will wait for court proceedings to begin.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with any information relating to this case to contact them at, (304) 574-3590. Tips can also be sent anonymously to Crime Stoppers of WV at, (304) 255-STOP.