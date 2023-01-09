PAX, WV (WVNS) — Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., Prosecuting Attorney, announced a Fayette County man plead guilty to two counts of first-degree sexual abuse on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

Charles Haggerty, formerly of Pax, 46, pleaded guilty to two counts of the felony crime of first-degree sexual abuse. On January 7, 2019, a member of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detective’s Bureau was contacted by a mother who said her son reported that Haggerty had sexually molested him.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detective’s Bureau opened an investigation regarding Haggerty. The investigation determined that Haggerty, who had befriended the family and lived with the family during the summer of 2018, had reportedly sexually assaulted the juvenile on multiple occasions. The prosecution of the case was delayed because Haggerty had been extradited to the State of Alabama to face similar charges.

Haggerty faces no less than two years, and no more than ten years in prison. Haggerty will further be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life and he will further be subject to up to fifty years of extended supervised release.

Upon announcing the initial charges, the public identified two other possible victims of this child predator. The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney said they are committed to prosecuting child predators, regardless of how long ago they may have offended.