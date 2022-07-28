FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – A Fayette County man pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree sexual assault of a woman after a heated argument where he wouldn’t let her leave his home.

On July 25, 2022, Austin J. M. Goodwin, 26, formerly of Oak Hill, West Virginia, was sentenced by Circuit Judge Paul M. Blake, Jr. to 10 to 25 years in prison for one count of Second Degree Sexual Assault.

According to the Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, on November 3, 2017, an officer with West Virginia State Police received a call regarding a minor female who reported a sexual assault. The victim explained that she was at a home in Page, WV in July of 2017 with the defendant, Austin J. M. Goodwin.

She said that the two got in a heated argument over a cell phone before the situation escalated. Court documents stated Goodwin became physical and refused to let her leave the home. The victim stated Goodwin threw her onto a bed and proceeded to bind her hands and feet to the bed frame with a rope. After that Goodwin then removed her clothing and proceeded to forcibly sexually assault her while she was tied to the bed. Goodwin eventually untied the victim and she was able leave the residence.

After the victim was interviewed, Goodwin was also interviewed by a member of the West Virginia State Police. Goodwin reportedly agreed to speak with law enforcement and admitted to sexually assaulting the victim.

Goodwin pleaded guilty of the assault on March 18, 2021. He must spend a minimum of 10 years in prison before he is eligible for parole.

After being released from prison, Goodwin must serve 20 years of supervised release. The supervised release can be turned into another prison sentence if the defendant violates the rules of supervised release. Goodwin will also be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

These crimes were investigated by the West Virginia State Police. The case was prosecuted by Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti, Jr.