JACKSON’S MILL, WV (WVNS)– Fayette County’s very own Dr. Joseph McNeel is set to be inducted into the Agricultural and Forestry Hall of Fame.

According to the WV Department of Agriculture, McNeel along with seven others will honor the 2023 inductees with a banquet on Saturday, July 22 at Jackson’s Mill, with the banquet and reception starting at 5 p.m. then dinner at 6 p.m.

“The people we are honoring this year have contributed so much of their valuable time and effort to the residents of their communities and the State of West Virginia as a whole… Their work and dedication to advancing the science and practice of agriculture and forestry has earned them this prestigious recognition. It is important that we come together and celebrate their achievements.” Jeremy McGill, WVAFHF President

McNeel started his forestry journey at WVU when he got his B.S. in Forest Management and then his M.S. and Ph.D. in Industrial Forest Operations from Virginia Tech.

He has been a devoted supporter of the WV Forest Industry and a mentor thousands of students WVU’s Division of Forestry and Natural Resources Director. Currently, McNeel is the Director of Appalachian Hardwood Center at WVU. His research includes the 2018 Outstanding Alumnus for the WVU Division of Forestry and Natural Resources Association, a member of the National Forestry Research Advisory Council from 2005-2008, and Extension Chair of the National Association of University Forest Resources Programs from 2006-2010.

For more information on the other inductees, visit the WV Department of Agriculture’s website.