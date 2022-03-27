FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– A Fayette County juvenile is identified for posting threats on social media.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, on Sunday, March 27, 2022, a juvenile was found posting threats on social media involving Oak Hill High and Oak Hill Middle Schools. This juvenile was found by the Sheriff’s Department, Oak Hill, and Mount Hope Police Departments.

Within four hours of the post being made, the suspect in Sunday’s alleged social media threat against Oak Hill High and Oak Hill Middle Schools was located at their residence. Detectives within the Sheriff’s Department we able to search the residence and it was determined that the suspect acted alone, and did not have possession of weapons or anything to carry out the threat.

“I cannot express enough, how serious these threats are, and how serious the law enforcement community takes threats of this nature. Within four hours of the post, we were knocking on the door of the suspect.” Sheriff Fridley, Fayette County

The case is now with the Prosecuting Attorney to decide if there will be criminal charges. A juvenile petition for Terroristic Threats was filed first thing this morning and Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti will take it before a circuit judge.